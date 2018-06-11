June is always a difficult month for Rose Thrones. Not only is it the month of her daughter's birthday but it's also the anniversary of her daughter's murder.

Whitney 'Dohlie' Van Der Wouden was murdered in 2009 when she was 15 years old. Her remains were found in a fire pit in the bush south of Bancroft Drive in Sudbury.

Two men were convicted of her murder. 28-year-old Kristopher Lavalle was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 18 years. 17-year-old Gregory Hepp was sentenced to seven years, but was able to go back to Germany to serve out his sentence.

"She would have been 25 on [June] 12," Rose Thrones, Dohlie's mother said.

Even though Dohlie is gone, Thrones says she'll still have cake and balloons to mark her daughter's birthday.

"She's still a part of our life," she said.

'She's not alone'

Thrones says her daughter's final resting place is in Kapuskasing.

"She's in a good spot," she said.

"There's a lot of family around, family that's passed on that's buried around her. She's not alone."

Throne herself has relocated to southern Ontario. She says it's been a process to work through her grief.

"It's not easy," she said. "The first two years I never slept with a light off."

The mother of a girl murdered nine years ago in Sudbury says her daughter would have turned 25 this year. Rose Thrones and her family will have a birthday party for Dohlie. She spoke with the CBC's Kate Rutherford about how difficult it can be for her this time of year. 4:32

Throne says she has visited the site where her daughter's remains were found, and adds she plans to mark the sombre 10 year anniversary next year.

"So we'd like to go back and maybe put up a little flat stone of some kind," she said.

"I think everyone deals with things differently. I choose to find the joy in each day and move forward."