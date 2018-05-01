Above the front door of her home — two sheds and a small room she added on herself to make a grand total of 250 square feet — Marie McGregor Pitawanakwat has put up a "No Trespassing" sign.

It's directed at the officials from Whitefish River First Nation who say she is trespassing and want to evict her and the house she built from this vacant lot between Lake Huron and Highway 6.

"An Indian cannot trespass on an Indian reserve," says the 65-year-old.

"And one of the things I did was I asked the permission of the land to live here and I don't know if it answered or not, but during all that time I've been able to stay here and no one has succeeded in removing me from here."

She built the house three years ago after she had been evicted from the house she grew up in, which is up the highway in the village of Birch Island.

McGregor Pitawanakwat says her parents left her that house in their will when they died.

However, the land it sits on is seen by the First Nation as the property of her brother, who as the youngest son in the family was issued a certificate of possession, in keeping with Whitefish River tradition.

That certificate is recognized by the federal government, as well as the local First Nation government, as a kind of ownership.

Her brother had her evicted a few years ago and that decision was backed up by Whitefish River First Nation, which called it a private family dispute.

"According to our custom, it belongs in the family, according to the Indian Act, there is a certificate of possession under my brother's name," says Marie McGregor Pitawanakwat.

Marie McGregor Pitawanakwat says her parents gave her the home she grew up in before they died, but she was evicted by the First Nation with the support of her brother. (Erik White/CBC )

She has tried to fight the decision in court, but her case was dismissed. She has now filed a complaint with the United Nations, arguing she is being discriminated against because she is a woman.

Whitefish River First Nation declined CBC's request for an interview, but it did provide a letter that was sent to the community regarding the situation.

It says that the land she's living on, what locals remember as the former location of the Hocken's sawmill, is designated industrial and is not a suitable place for a home.

"None of us alone can do whatever we want with this land. 'Squatting' is not sustainable. Our land is entrusted to us as a people, and we are responsible for making collective decisions about it for current and future generations. It is important that we work together, respect each other, and respect the decisions made collectively," the letter reads.

The First Nation says that McGregor Pitawanakwat has been offered other housing in the community, which she has refused.

She says there's no reason for her to move into rental housing, when she already owns two homes in the community — her parents' old house and the little camp she now lives in.

Whitefish River First Nation says it has done everything it can to accommodate McGregor Pitawanakwat and has no choice but to evict her from the Hocken's mill site. (Erik White/CBC )

Deciding how housing is assigned on a First Nation can be very complicated.

About half of the communities in the country follow the rules set out in the Indian Act, while others base housing allocation on their own traditions and customs.

Sylvia Olsen is a former housing manager on a British Columbia First Nation, who now trains other housing officials in an online course.

She says the reserve system, combined with an overall lack of housing, often leaves First Nations leaders in an impossible situation.

"It is such a nasty job and there is no way for it to be done successfully," she says.

Olsen says it's very difficult for non-Indigenous people to understand that instead of a housing system that generates private wealth and leads to more housing being built, First Nations communities "face the very opposite."

"We live with a zero sum game. If you get a house, I don't," she says.