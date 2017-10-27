A road worker in Whitefish was hit by a vehicle this morning, Greater Sudbury Police reported in a tweet today.

Municipal Road 55 is closed between Bay Street and Caroline Street as police investigate.

There is no word yet on the worker's condition, police said.

More information to come.

It is anticipated that the road will be closed until approx. 1500hrs. Updates will follow should this change.^vt — @SudburyPolice