Ontario Provincial Police are reporting a death in a collision along Highway 17.

On Friday at 3:54 p.m., members of the Sudbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, the Sudbury Fire Department and the Sudbury District Emergency Medical Services responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 at Municipal Road 55 in Whitefish, Ontario.

A motor vehicle attempting to enter Highway 17 from Municipal Road 55 was struck by an eastbound 5 ton truck.

Technical collision investigators were on scene investigating. It has been confirmed that the driver of the motor vehicle is deceased and a passenger was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The driver of the five-ton truck was not injured.

