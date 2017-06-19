It's been 30 years since the one-dollar coin first started jingling around in the pockets and purses of Canadians.

(The Loonie actually has northern Ontario roots. For more on that click here.)

And back then, you could get something for a buck.

Just a year before, Stuart McLean was on CBC Radio's Morningside with Peter Gzowski to show and tell after he went shopping with just a dollar.

CBC Sudbury reporter Erik White went out on a similar quest this month to mark the Loonie's big birthday.

Here's what it looked like:

And here's what it sounded like: