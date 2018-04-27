Sudbury police say anyone who lost money in a scam that utilized Western Union may qualify for a refund
Western Union admits to aiding and abetting wire transfer fraud and pays $586M
Sudbury police say there is some good news for victims of fraud who were told to use Western Union to send money to scammers.
After an investigation, Western Union has admitted to aiding and abetting wire fraud and it has agreed to pay $586 million to victims.
Police say the U.S. Department of Justice is now using the money to provide refunds to people who were tricked into wiring money to scammers.
If you lost money in a Western Union scam between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017, you may apply to get a refund.
A wide variety of scams may be covered by the settlement including if you paid for items online that you didn't receive, lost money in a lottery or prize promotion scam or wired money in a grandparent scam.
For more information, and to make a claim, go to the Federal Trade Commission Western Union Refund.
