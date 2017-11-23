West Nipissing is looking into possibly switching from municipal to provincial police.

Last week, the municipality was presented with a cost analysis and a list of benefits if it decides to go with the OPP.

Residents had a chance to hear those details and ask questions at a public forum Wednesday night in Sturgeon Falls.

"It's a critical issue and the process does involve people. Elected officials should be receptive to what people say," says Mayor Joanne Savage.

She says the policing issue has been very divisive around the West Nipissing community. Savage says she hopes residents take the time to look at the costing documents posted online and educate themselves on the details.

"I know that people are immediately looking at the numbers, other people are looking at it's not just a number exercise. People are sort of confused as well, why this process is coming back at the table."

This is the third time the municipality has looked at the police costing issue.

Ten year timeline shows savings by year four

The OPP costing documents shows a projected financial forecast over a ten year timeline, with savings beginning start in year four of the provincial model.

"However, we also have to look at the investment that's required by the municipality," Savage says, adding the return on the investment by the municipality is earmarked for 2025.

If the municipality switches over to the provincial police, Savage says any officer with the current municipal force would have to go through the OPP screening process first, before securing a job with the OPP.

Municipal councillors will discuss the issue at their meeting on Dec. 5. Right now, the final vote is scheduled for that date too, but Savage thinks that could be pushed back.

"Around the table some elected officials do want to make that decision on Dec. 5th. It's a lot of information that has been received. And there were discussions on the actual timeline that was being proposed as being...you know, some individuals do feel that it's rushed."