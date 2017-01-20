A reported fight between two dogs led to a confrontation between their owners — and police in the municipality of West Nipissing, Ont. laying several charges.
According to the West Nipissing Police Service, on Sunday, a resident on Highway 539 heard his dog barking outside, and saw it was being attacked by a larger dog.
Police reported, in a written release issued Friday, the man was able to chase the dog off his property, and followed the animal back to its home, with the intention of speaking to the owner.
He spoke to a woman at the residence, police said, and returned home; 15 minutes later another man entered his house without permission and grabbed the complainant by the neck.
Police added that the resident's girlfriend yelled at the man to leave after he was pushed out of the house. The man who reportedly assaulted the resident then threatened to shoot them both.
Police said, as a result of the incident, the alleged attacker faces charges of assault, unlawfully being in a dwelling and uttering threats.
