It was a knock on her door that changed the course of her life.

Police were looking for 19-year-old Alanna LaHay and her mom to give them the terrible news, her father had died by suicide.

She'd been out with her boyfriend and her mom for the evening. Right before bed, Alanna says she texted her dad as she usually would do. She knew he loved going out on the back roads for a drive and would text her back soon.

But this time he didn't.

At 1:15 in the morning, the police knocked on her mom's door.

"Right away I said what has happened to my dad, what's going on and they told me I had to sit down." That is when she learned he was gone.

LaHay says she had no idea her dad was struggling with mental health issues.

"With me I was his little girl. He acted completely differently with me and his friends. The way that he covered it up was by helping others," says LaHay.

She says he would do food drives in the community and shovel people's driveways. It wasn't until she talked to her mom and her family that she found out he'd dealt with mental health issues his whole life.

He also struggled with alcohol.

"Losing my dad tragically while I was still in school was the most difficult experience I've ever had. I didn't know whether I would be able to return to complete my final year." says LaHay.

But her dad left her a letter that made all the difference.

"It said keep doing the things that make your mom and I so proud."

At the time says LaHay, she'd turned to food and alcohol to comfort herself. She knew it wasn't a healthy way to go so she turned for help from friends and family and went back to school.

Brianne Thibert, Coordinator of Cambrian’s First Generation Program, Alison De Luisa, Associate VP of Student & Employee Development, and Alanna LaHay, President of Cambrian Athletic Association, relax in Cambrian’s Zen Den. (supplied)

Today, she is sharing her story as part of Cambrian College's Wellness Week.

"I want to encourage students that they are not alone, in their darkest moments there are people who do care, and will listen. In order to change the stigma around mental health, we all have to be a part of the conversation." says LaHay.

Cambrian College has a number of events planned throughout the week.