'Welcome to that Five:' With series shot on Sudbury streets, group puts spotlight on addiction

Five Cent City is looking to shine a light on addiction and mental health in Sudbury.

The grassroots community group created a series of YouTube videos highlighting the experiences of people who have lost loved ones to suicide and overdose.

The gritty clips, filmed in Sudbury, feature people who have been affected by addictions.

The idea, organizer Chris Belanger said, emerged when a group of friends met at the funeral of another friend.

"Are we at the age where we only get to see each other at funerals?" Belanger said.

Chris Belanger and Jen Falcioni are members of Five Cent City, an initiative to bring attention to addiction and mental health issues in Sudbury. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

'Welcome to that Five'

The goal of the series, titled 'Welcome to that Five' is to allow people who are struggling with addictions, or affected by the damage they cause, to benefit from establishing a supportive community, Belanger said.

"As diverse as our group is, we have one thing in common," he said. "We've been affected by mental health issues, and addiction issues."

"I've been a delinquent for most of my life, now I'm trying to change it. I think it's necessary for people to see these videos. A lot of people will recognize me, and even if they don't, they'll recognize what I'm saying."

The group is also laying the groundwork to host their first event, which will feature a three on three basketball tournament.

Five Cent City is is planning to hold tournament next month. The event will also feature workshops, speakers and public art.

Five Cent City is is planning to hold a three on three basketball tournament next month. The event will also feature workshops, speakers and public art. (Five Cent City)

'I wanted to push it away'

Organizer Jen Falcioni said she was drawn to the initiative after her partner of five years died of an overdose.

"When my partner passed away, I wanted nothing to do with substance issues," Falcioni said. "I wanted to push it away, wanted to get it as far away as possible."

But when she connected with others who shared the same experiences, she realized that her work "wasn't done yet."

"What this initiative allows me to do, is show unconditional love and support," she said. "For me, kindness can be unconditional.

