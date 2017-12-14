The Weeneebayko Area Health Authority, a medical organization that serves patients in communities across the James Bay Coast, says it has suspended its CEO.

In a statement, the authority says Bernie D. Schmidt has been suspended, following a meeting of the board of directors.

It says the suspension was deemed necessary to "allow complaints and allegations from the communities receiving medical, dental and other essential health services, to be reviewed and dealt with by the board of directors."

Shirley Gagnon, a director and member of the corporation appointed by the Attawapiskat First Nation, has been chosen as interim chair of the corporation.

"The communities and stakeholders served by Weeneebayko Area Health Authority have clearly requested that the board of directors exercise governance over the corporation," she said in a release.

"The elected directors of the board, comprising a majority of the 11 members of the corporation, met in camera to carry out the wishes expressed by the communities that have appointed us to govern this corporation."

The authority added that Leo Loone, the chair of the corporation, has resigned "to allow his replacement as an elected director and member of the corporation, by appointment, of one of the six nominating communities served by the corporation."