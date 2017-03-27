Sudbury police are still searching for a suspect or suspects after a stabbing early Saturday morning sent a 32-year-old man to hospital.

In a written release, police said the man was stabbed in a Bruce Avenue parking lot around 5:30 a.m.

He was taken to hospital in a grey 2016 Ford Expedition, which police later found.

Police say a forensic team is now working on the SUV.

They added that the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act.

The victim is currently in hospital in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.