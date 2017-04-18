Medical marijuana producers in northern Ontario aren't yet sure they want to get into the recreational business.

The federal government announced plans last week to legalize marijuana by Canada Day 2018, but many of the details still need to be worked out.

Bob Bateman, part of a Sudbury company called 6-82 R-X, says has been waiting for years to get the green light from the federal government to start growing medical marijuana in a local industrial park.

He sees pot as the next natural resource to bring jobs to northern Ontario.

"There's more to the industry than just rolling smokes," Bateman said. "The real opportunity is in jobs and in technology. Much like the oil industry, there are hundreds of products."

"When you think of the thousands of spectacular vineyards that have developed over the years with the wine industry, I believe we're going to see some of that same opportunity with the James Bay Coast," he said.

As for fears that legalizing marijuana will lead to an increase in addictions, Bateman welcomes the government control.

"With the controls that are being contemplated I think we'll have a normalized approach to its use," he said.

Marijuana could mean boon for Kapuskasing

In Kapuskasing, the town has partnered with CannAssist, a Toronto company, to build a grow-op at the local airport, focusing on developing a pill to be taken as medicine.

"Agriculture is becoming very big in our area," said Mayor Al Spacek. "People are really excited about the opportunity in agriculture and really this is just a version of that."

After years of delays, Spacek also hopes the legalization of recreational marijuana will speed things up.

"The fact that the federal government is now taking these steps on the recreational side, I think there's going to be some emphasis on controlling production," Spacek said. "We're hopeful that's going to expedite the process."

Spacek is also hoping that cities and towns have a fair bit of autonomy in the drug's production.

"I think it's going to be really important that the legislation recognizes the ability of municipalities to have the final say on how the product is introduced, if it is," Spacek said.

It will now be up to the provincial government to decide what the legal age will be for marijuana and how it will be distributed in Ontario.