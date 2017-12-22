It's looking good for travellers departing the northeast by plane or highway over the holidays, a meteorologist with Environment Canada says.

Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist, says generally speaking, the outlook is "not too bad."

"We'll be expecting fairly seasonal temperatures," Kimbell said. "Not warm weather, but certainly not the coldest yet."

There may be a bit of a hiccup for travellers in the Toronto area on Friday, though.

"Travellers should expect some snowy weather closer to Lake Ontario, and lingering on Saturday in eastern Ontario," Kimbell said. "If you're travelling to Ottawa, you should probably expect some snow on Saturday."

"As we go into Christmas, there's a possibility of a system over southern Ontario," he added. "So if you're' planning to drive Christmas Day in southern Ontario just keep an eye on the forecast."

Sudbury Airport reporting higher numbers, but few delays

The Greater Sudbury Airport is advising travellers to take extra time when they're preparing to depart.

Jean-Mathieu Chenier, director of marketing with the airport, says travellers should still be aware of the unpredictable nature of air travel.

"Give yourself extra time," Chenier said. "Nobody wants to be standing in the security lineup when your name's being called."

"[If that happens] you've just added some stress to your travel plans."

The Sudbury Airport generally sees more volume in traffic this time of year, Chenier said, but nothing like the burst that Toronto's Pearson International Airport is expecting.

Pearson recently said they will probably see 2.7 million people between December 17 and January 7.

The Sudbury Airport is reporting an increase in the amount of travellers this year, saying over 275,000 will have passed through its gates by the end of 2017.

Part of the reason is the addition of Sunwing's flights to Punta Cana, a popular resort in the Domenican Republic. Sunwing celebrated its first flight from Sudbury to Punta Cana today.

Chenier said that an increase in traffic doesn't always mean delays at the gate. He said weather usually has more of an impact on wait times.

"We advise passengers to check the weather network," Chenier said. "And check with air carriers for updates on flights."