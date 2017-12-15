The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says a Wawa man has been fined $5,500 for moose hunting offences.

Richard Watson pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for being a party to the offence of discharging a firearm from a motorboat. He's also been fined $4,000 for hunting a cow moose without a licence.

In October 2015, Watson, the owner and guide of Windy Point Lodge on Kabinakagami Lake, was guiding a group of non-resident moose hunters. One of the hunters shot his gun from the boat and killed a bull moose.

The MNRF says Watson was also the guide when a cow moose was shot without a licence. A non-resident hunter, who was also staying at the lodge, but not hunting at the time, attached his cow moose tag to the moose.

The charges were laid after an investigation between the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and the MNRF.

The cast was heard in court in Hearst on Dec. 12, 2017.