A handful of businesses in the Rainbow Centre Mall remained closed Monday after a water main break caused flooding in the downtown centre.

The break occurred near the Elm Street entrance of the mall on Sunday morning, after temperatures in the region hovered between –20 and –30 over the weekend.

Bryan Doyle is the manager of Doyle's Marketplace, which consists of a grocery store, a coffee shop and a hot food buffet as well.

The grocery section was open Monday, but the coffee shop and buffet remain closed.

Doyle said it's fortunate his business didn't have any water damage, but said without running water, employees aren't able to wash their hands or prepare food.

"We were one of the lucky ones, we have no water damage, which is great," said Doyle.

"It's definitely tough for small businesses [when something like this happens]. But we're trying to be here for our local customers downtown if they need a can of peas or a head of lettuce," he said.

The doors at Smoke's Poutinerie in the Rainbow Centre were closed on Monday. It's one of several businesses in the mall that had flooding damage due to a water main break. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

The store is located between Smoke's Poutinerie and Imagine Cinemas, two businesses which remained totally shuttered Monday due to flooding and ongoing repairs.

Storefronts in other areas of the mall weren't affected.

'A large inconvenience'

Robert Green is the project manager with Vista Hospitality, the company which owns the mall. He described the damage as "minimal," but added the situation was "a large inconvenience" for the mall, its tenants and clients.

He hopes most affected business will be back to normal "in the next day or two," but added that the physical damage done to the movie theatre is still being determined.

"It will be operational as soon as possible," said Green, who was expecting an update from contractors later Monday afternoon.

"It's part of living in a northern climate. Dozens of water main breaks occurred over the city this weekend because of the extreme cold, so it's not even a fault in the city's infrastructure, it's just the extreme cold."