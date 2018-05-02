Conservation Sudbury is reminding residents to stay safe around local streams and rivers.

Water levels remain high and fast-moving as spring runoff continues.

Carl Jorgensen, Conservation Sudbury's general manager, says the organization will continue to monitor the situation.

After a rainy Wednesday in Sudbury, Environment Canada predicts more precipitation on Friday with potential for it to carry over into the weekend.

Water levels in Junction Creek peaked last week and have been receding since then, though rain this week has caused that trend to slow down. (Supplied/Conservation Sudbury)

Jorgensen explains water levels peaked last week but have been slowly receding since then.

"The rain that we're getting is going to have an effect. It's going to either slow that decline down or it might actually start to curve back upwards a little bit," he says.

Despite this, Jorgensen says there are no immediate risks of flooding anywhere in the city.

"We're not predicting or anticipating flooding at this time. If that changes, we will advise the public and our partners at the City of Greater Sudbury immediately," notes Jorgensen. "But what we are doing is acknowledging the water levels are high in the streams and they are moving fast."

Knowing where to look

Jorgensen adds that Junction Creek, which runs through downtown Sudbury, is always an area Conservation Sudbury monitors closely.

Others include the Larchmont Drive area near Dowling, and McCharles Lake in Naughton.

"McCharles Lake is where the Junction Creek system meets the Vermilion River system, and the Vermilion River has no dams or controls on it," explains Jorgensen. "There's no man-made influence on that system at all, so if it sends a lot of water down where the two meet, it can actually back Junction Creek up into McCharles Lake."