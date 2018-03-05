Ontario Provincial Police say warmer temperatures are starting to affect ice conditions in some areas in the region.

On Saturday, police were called after reports of a passenger vehicle went through the ice between Lighthouse Road and Smith Island in Callander. No injuries were reported.

Police also got a call on Sunday about a partially sunk ATV between Smith Island and Grand Trunk Island. Police say it appears the ATV was abandoned. OPP ask the owner to contact the North Bay detachment.

"Anyone considering venturing out on ice covered bodies of water for recreational activities should do so with an experienced, safety-conscious guide who is familiar with local conditions and currents," OPP stated in a release.