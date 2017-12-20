Good news for last minute Christmas shoppers.

Sudbury's south end Walmart will reopen on Friday, a spokesperson with the company told CBC News today.

The store still hasn't released the cause of the damage, but Sudbury Fire Services confirmed they responded to a leak Monday around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses in the store at the time of the incident said they saw black water gushing from the ceiling near the back of the store before the fire alarms went off and people were ushered outside.

Walmart staff were stationed in front of the store Tuesday morning, informing customers of the closure, and directing them to the New Sudbury Walmart.

Pharmacists are still accepting calls by phone, the company said.