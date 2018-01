A marijuana dispensary on the Wahnapitae First Nation has been raided by police.

Earlier this month, the owner of the dispensary, Chadwick McGregor, told CBC News that United Nations declarations that Canada has endorsed gave him the right to sell pot.

However, the chief of the community said he felt the business wasn't anything more than a "glorified pot dealer."

Chief Ted Rocque says Anishnabek Police raided the business on Thursday.

He says he and council support the police.