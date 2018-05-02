A First Nation near Sudbury is hoping to improve access to fresh, healthy produce with a monthly "fair food market."

The market will the first time people will have the opportunity to purchase fresh food in the community, according to Wahnapitae First Nation economic development officer Jolene Recollet.

"Our closest grocery store is in Capreol. It's the Foodland, where produce can be a little bit expensive," Recollet explained.

Instead of making the 20 minute trek to Capreol, community members can instead do their shopping at the First Nation's administration office.

Recollet said the produce, which is purchased and shipped directly from the Ontario Food Terminal in Toronto, will be offered below wholesale cost.

"We are trying to bring in some new things, so to encourage people to try things that perhaps they haven't tried before, especially given the affordability of the produce."

She added that any leftover food will be offered to volunteers and community programs, like the after school program. Children from the program will also be offered "market dollars" to encourage them to try something new and healthy.

Recollet hopes the market can help improve the social and economic well-being of the community, especially for children.

"A success for us would be...kids that in their lunches they have fresh fruits and vegetables, and they perhaps choose those over the Dunkaroos, or the other kinds of sugary high-fat foods that they might have otherwise picked," she said.

The first market will be held on Wednesday, May 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The community plans to hold the market once a month through the summer.