Canadian Pacific Railway workers across Canada will vote this week on a final offer from their employer.

The 3,000 members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference previously voted down a deal their union leaders and CP agreed to.

Now, the company has forced another vote using a clause in the labour relations act.

Doug Finnson is the national president for the union representing engineers, conductors and yard crews.

"2012 there was a strike, 2015 there was a strike and here we are in 2018 and the workers are prepared to strike … to have the employer stop the war on workers," he said.

Finnson says one of the big issues for his members is fatigue management. He says the union wants to see programs that keep employees from working too long implemented across the country.

"We're hoping that CP will not violate the workers rights and respect the workers need for rest and not force them to work too long," he said.

Finnson says CP workers, including a couple of hundred in northern Ontario, will be voting from today until May 23 on the proposed contract.

The railway did not reply to requests for comment.