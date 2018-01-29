Virtual Reality, or VR, is becoming more and more common in the world of gaming and in the classroom at a Sudbury university.

Aaron Langille teaches computer science and video game design at Laurentian University.

He says VR offers gamers a more immersive and realistic experience.

"You get an entirely rendered, 3D sort of environment to stand in, to move around in [and] to interact with," he said.

"It takes you out of that flat screen that you've got that sort of separates you and the game, and it puts you inside the game."

Aaron Langille is a professor of computer science and game design at Laurentian University in Sudbury. (Aaron Langille/Supplied)

Gamers who use VR systems put on a pair of goggles, hold controllers and sensors track movement. The person playing the game is able to directly interact through movement.

Langille says he first tried VR when he discovered students were studying motion sickness and virtual reality.

"They were running around the hallways asking for participants and I finally relented which is odd for me because I do get motion sick," he said.

"But to be honest, I played for about 20 minutes and I think I'm pretty much sold. I'm hooked on it just from that 20 minute experience."

Langille says VR has become more popular in recent years.

"I don't think it's going anywhere anytime soon," he said.

"I think it's going to get bigger and bigger. I think you're going to see studios that are entirely devoted to VR games."