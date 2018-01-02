When it comes to video games, a Sudbury computer science professor says Nintendo owned 2017.

"I don't think that Nintendo has had such a successful year in a really long time," Aaron Langille said.

"I think that they definitely had some out of the park home runs with the Nintendo Switch."

Langille also says the company released games with familiar characters, including Zelda and Mario.

"People love that," he said.

"Whether it's nostalgia or familiarity, it's nice to get into games that you're comfortable with."

Aaron Langille is a professor of computer science and game design at Laurentian University in Sudbury. (Aaron Langille/Supplied)

Langille says another popular video game trend in 2017 was virtual reality. He anticipates that will continue to grow in 2018.

As for new consoles, Langille anticipates 2018 will be quiet on that front.

"It becomes more about the games, which I think is good," he said.

"I think we're at a point where we're creating a lot of wonderful content, a lot of engaging content."