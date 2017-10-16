Over the weekend, the third annual Northern Game Expo was held in Sudbury. Even though it was cold and raining, crowds lined up to get in.

Aaron Langille, a professor of computer science and game design at Laurentian University, was one of those people.

He says the expo had a nostalgic feel to it.

Aaron Langille is a professor of computer science and game design at Laurentian University in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"I think a lot of people were re-buying systems that they had when they were kids," he said.

"Whether or not they were buying them to sort of relive the games that they mattered in their lives or whether or not they were buying them to introduce them to their kids or nieces or nephews."

Langille says while he didn't end up buying anything, the large turnout shows Sudburians are interested in gaming.

"I grew up playing games and I'm not in my 20s or 30s anymore [and ] some of these people weren't either. They were trading old games and buying games that they needed for their collection," he said.

"It was really cool. There's definitely a vibrant gaming culture in Sudbury."

CBC Morning North will continue to feature stories about video games as part of the series Video Games Matter.