Aaron Langille already has his eye on a new space that's being built at Laurentian University.

He teaches computer science and videogame design, and says he can't wait to get into the new Cliff Fielding Research, Innovation and Engineering building that's under construction on campus.

"No matter where you turn, you're going to be able to find inspiration," he said.

"This is why I'm excited to get the game designers in here because I want them out of the classroom. I want them out of the seats where they sit for half of their day and into a place that they can associate almost strictly with creativity and design."

Langille says the space features large windows, open space and furniture that can be moved easily.

Aaron Langille, a computer science professor and CBC Morning North host Markus Schwabe were given an update on the building by Sheila Mendes, who is the capital project manager at Laurentian University. (Twitter/@GiseleRoberts1)

He says he's looking forward to taking his students to a place where others are focused on innovation and design.

"I think having them around the engineers and having them around other groups that are absolutely focused on innovation and design is going to really trigger their design instincts," he said.

"What we're doing here is maximizing that creative energy. I'm really looking forward to seeing what the students can do by moving them out of the classroom and into a more design focused area."