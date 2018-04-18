Ontario Provincial Police have released the names of the people killed in two separate crashes near Sudbury on Tuesday.

Around 6:20 a.m., police were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 17, east of Regional Road 55, in the western part of Sudbury.

A transport truck had hit a rock cut. Police say the passenger, Jennifer Bastasich, 33, of Cornwall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the transport, a woman from Cornwall, has been charged with careless driving.

That portion of the highway was closed for about 12 hours for OPP to investigate and clear the scene. Investigators add road and weather conditions were not a factor.

Later that morning, around 10:20 a.m., police were called to a crash on Highway 17, east of Sudbury near Markstay.

Police say Lise Myre of Sudbury was killed in a crash on Highway 17, near Markstay on Tuesday. (Supplied/OPP)

That collision involved a sport utility vehicle and a transport truck.

Police say the driver of the SUV, Lise Myre, 65, of Sudbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transport sustained minor injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but add road and weather conditions were not a factor in that crash. No charges will be laid.

The highway was closed for about seven hours.