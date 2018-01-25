The MPP for Nipissing says he's "the guy" who can lead the Progressive Conservatives through the next provincial election.

Vic Fedeli, the Ontario PC finance critic, said he's put his name forward to be considered leader for the party.

Early Thursday morning, Patrick Brown resigned as leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Hours earlier, he denied the allegations at a news conference. That conference happened just ahead of a CTV News report detailing allegations by two women dating back to when Brown was a federal MP.

It's unclear who will replace Brown and how the new leader will be chosen. A statement issued by the party's deputy leaders says "caucus will immediately consult with party officials and members on the best way to move forward."

'Best suited'

Fedeli ran to be leader of the party in 2015. He dropped out after failing to raise as much money in political donations as the other candidates.

On Thursday, he said he's told the caucus he's up for the top job.

"We got an election in a few months," he said.

"I've ran before because I felt I would be the best suited person in our caucus to lead our party."

Fedeli said his past experience as the mayor of North Bay, two terms as an MPP and the party's finance critic makes him an ideal candidate to lead the party.

"[I] have a broad depth and understanding of the issues that are plaguing Ontario," he said.

"[The Progressive Conservatives] have solutions to fix them. I'm the guy who's going to implement those solutions."

Fedeli said the party needs to act quickly.

"We need to show Ontario that we're decisive," he said.