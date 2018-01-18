A Sudbury judge says the verdict involving two mining companies will come down on Feb. 20.

The ruling in the case of First Nickel and Taurus Drilling was originally scheduled for Thursday, but the judge said he needs more time to deliberate.

The case is in connection to the deaths of two workers in 2014. Norm Bisaillon and Marc Methe, both contract workers with Taurus Drilling, died after a fall of ground at Sudbury's Lockerby Mine in 2014.

First Nickel owned the mine at the time, but went into receivership in 2015.