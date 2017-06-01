A former engineer has been found not guilty of two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm in connection to a deadly northern Ontario mall roof collapse.

Justice Edward Gareau delivered his ruling in the trial of Robert Wood on Thursday at a Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., courthouse.

Wood, who is in his mid-60's, declared the Algo Centre Mall in Elliot Lake, Ont., "structurally sound" two months before the building's rooftop parking decked caved in on June 23, 2012.

Huge slabs of concrete, twisted steel and cars came crashing down.

Lucie Aylwin, 37, was killed working at her lottery kiosk while serving customer Dorlois Perizzolo, 74.​

Lucie Aylwin, 37, was working at a lottery kiosk when the rooftop parking deck of the Algo Centre Mall gave way on June 23, 2012. (Facebook)

More than 20 people were injured.

The mall had to be torn down, which left the community of 11,000 without a social and economic hub.