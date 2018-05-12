Poutine without beef gravy. Pizza without cow's milk mozzarella. Souvlaki without chicken. What do all of these things have in common? They are part of a plant-based diet. And that diet is currently being celebrated in Sudbury during Veggie Fiesta 2018.

Elias Eleftheriadis is the part owner of Gloria's Restaurant and organizer of the event. He says after switching to a plant based diet, he noticed many changes.

Elias Eleftheriadis heads up Sudbury's new Veggie Fiesta. He wants more people to eat vegan or vegetarian options at local restaurants. He says eating a plant-based diet has done wonders for his health — including losing weight and becoming more active. (Wendy Bird/CBC)

"I lost 75 pounds. I'm full of energy," he said.

"I can run 8 km in one hour and two years ago, I couldn't walk half an hour before getting tired."

Eleftheriadis, who is originally from Greece, says a Mediterranean diet is considered a healthy one because it focuses a lot on plants.

"Meat was always something that you consume on special occasions," he said.

He says he hasn't consumed meat or dairy in a year and a half and adds he doesn't miss it.

Now, he's working to get a bit of his diet into his restaurant and others across Sudbury. From now until May 21, some restaurants in the city are offering vegan or vegetarian meals at a reduced price.

Popular dishes like pizza can be made with plant based foods, with the help of vegan shredded mozzarella. (Wendy Bird/CBC)

"The products that we're getting now are getting tastier and tastier, the vegan products" he said.

"This is guilt-free food. This is compassionate food."

During Veggie Fiesta, Eleftheriadis says there will be an Instagram contest with food selfies — and the most popular plate pictures will win gift cards from the participating restaurants.

To find out what Sudbury restaurants are participating in Veggie Fiesta 2018, go to veggiefiesta.com.