Just like the overtime minutes of a hockey game, tension is high, spectators are on the edge of their seats and just one team can take the win.

Fans from one side will go home tonight joyous and triumphant, while the other side will walk away defeated.

The battle of the arena locations is on the schedule at city council tonight at Tom Davies Square in Sudbury, Ont.

Councillors will make their final choice tonight on where the new community arena will go.

It's been one of the most contentious issues in the city's recent history.

A consultant's report recommends the new building be constructed in the city core, just beside the existing facility, but it also says a location on the Kingsway should be considered.

Organizations, like the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce and the Business Improvement Association have publicly voiced their opinions on where they want the new facility to go.

Individual city councillors have been quoted as to which way they plan to vote. Even CBC listeners have called in to the Talkback Line to leave their comments.

So, which side will take the win?