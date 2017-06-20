It's taken a few years, but Valley East is finally getting its shot at a multi-pad sports venue.

Last night, Sudbury's community services committee asked city staff to create a business case for a double-or-triple-pad complex in the area. This comes after a city report shows Sudbury has a surplus of ice pads, and not enough indoor sports venues.

Cut down arenas, cut costs

The idea is to figure out how much the city would save if it shut down Raymond Plourde Arena in Val Caron and the Centennial Community Arena in Hanmer. Both arenas were built in the 70s and require a combination of nearly $3 million in renovations within the next 10 years, according to the city report.

The end goal is to create a multi-purpose venue that could serve surrounding communities, and show cash efficiency for the city.

If the business case is successful, the committee suggested they use the same formula with other areas to see how they could downsize more venues.

More 'wholesome report' needed?

City council has kept Valley East in mind for a sports venue since 2016 budget deliberations, the report states. Coun. Robert Kirwan said he's "tested the waters" with people living in the area, and they're very interested.

"If we look at the efficiencies and the possibility of having a twin pad that could serve both wards, and take a look at existing facilities that could be re-purposed, the time is right to move this forward," Kirwan said.

But not everyone was convinced.

Ward 8 Coun. Al Sizer said these things require more study than a one-size fits all solution.

"I'm not sure that template from the Valley East will fit in downtown Sudbury, in Azilda," Sizer said.

"Maybe it will. But I'd just like a more wholesome report."

Evelyn Dutrisac (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

'Let's do it'

Coun. Evelyn Dutrisac supported the motion, saying it puts the needs of Sudburians first.

"Let's do it," Dutrisac said.

"We haven't decided what we're going to do, but at least let's get a business plan going to see what's more efficient, what costs less and are we really meeting the needs of our community."

The committee also gave the go-ahead to staff to start developing a framework to receive and evaluate proposals related to indoor turf, multi-purpose and other recreation facilities. This comes after a private operator proposed a partnership earlier this year.