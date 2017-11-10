Mining company Vale says operations have been suspended at the Coleman Mine in Levack due to safety concerns.

Spokesperson Angie Robson says the company made the decision to expedite some necessary repairs to the shaft's ventilation compartment at the mine.

"Impacted employees have been notified that their shifts are cancelled until further notice," she told CBC News in a statement.

"While we recognize this decision is disruptive, our highest priority continues to be the safety of our employees."

She says the repair work is expected to continue into next week.

Robson says about 500 people work at Coleman mine.

"Per the terms of our collective bargaining agreement and in this type of short term disruption, employees do not receive wages when work is not available," she said.