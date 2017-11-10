Mining company Vale says operations have been suspended at the Coleman Mine in Levack due to safety concerns.
Spokesperson Angie Robson says the company made the decision to expedite some necessary repairs to the shaft's ventilation compartment at the mine.
"Impacted employees have been notified that their shifts are cancelled until further notice," she told CBC News in a statement.
"While we recognize this decision is disruptive, our highest priority continues to be the safety of our employees."
She says the repair work is expected to continue into next week.
Robson says about 500 people work at Coleman mine.
"Per the terms of our collective bargaining agreement and in this type of short term disruption, employees do not receive wages when work is not available," she said.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.