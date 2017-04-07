Ontario's Ministry of Labour has confirmed a contract worker hurt Thursday afternoon on the Vale tailings property has died.

In an email to CBC News, a ministry spokesperson said the employee was pinned underneath the tires of a dump truck, causing injuries that proved to be fatal. The ministry said it was notified of the incident around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier Friday morning, officials with Vale, the owner of the property on which the incident occurred said in a written release that the employee — who is not being named "out of respect for the family" — sustained "critical injuries" while disposing of waste materials at a tailings dump as part of Vale's Clean AER project.

The worker was an employee of Cecchetto and Sons, a general contractor based in Sudbury.

"Our thoughts are with the family, co-workers and friends of this individual," Dave Stefanuto, Vale's vice-president of north Atlantic projects was quoted as saying in the company's release.

"We are doing everything we can to support them and to better understand what happened during this incident."

Ontario's Ministry of Labour and Sudbury police are investigating, along with Vale and other contractors. The ministry confirmed that, as of 10:30 a.m., no work site orders had been issued.

The Clean AER project involves a number of upgrades to Vale's Sudbury smelter that are required to bring the company in-line with the province's updated air quality standards for sulfur emissions.