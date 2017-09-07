Mining giant Vale plans to permanently shut the crushing plant area of its Clarabelle Mill in Sudbury, a company spokesperson confirmed today.

The crushing facility, which has been dormant since May, is less efficient than the company's SAG (semi-autonomous grinding) mill, which has been processing what remains from Stobie Mine.

Stobie Mine raised its last skip in May, closing the door on its 130-year history in Sudbury.

13 jobs are expected to be at risk, though the company has not announced any plans to trim its workforce, Vale told CBC News via email.

In an internal video circulated to Vale staff in August, the company hinted at layoffs in the near future as nickel prices continue to fall.