Mining company Vale says the position of director for Ontario operations has been eliminated.

In an e-mail to CBC News, spokesperson Angie Robson confirms the company has had a change in leadership.

"In the current challenging market, we are evaluating all aspects of our business and that review includes examining and evolving how our business is structured," she said.

"Part of our strategy is to simplify our business and foster closer links between leaders and their teams."

Stuart Harshaw was the company's director for Ontario Operations. Robson confirms he is no longer employed with Vale.

"Our operational leads now report directly to our chief operating officer, which will foster closer links between our Ontario Operations and our corporate office," Robson said.

The chief operating officer is Conor Spollen who is based in Toronto.

More layoffs?

In August, a United Steel Workers representative told CBC News Vale was hinting at future layoffs at the Sudbury operations.

Myles Sullivan, area coordinator for northeastern Ontario, said he and representatives from Local 6500 and Local 2020 met with Vale at that time to watch a video describing the company's current situation.

"They're reviewing their operations, looking at where they can save and contain costs, and they're very clear in the video that this could mean layoffs," he said in August.

Robson says she's not able to speculate if other positions will be cut.

"There have been no other decisions or announcements at this time," she said.