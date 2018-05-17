Vale says its new chief operating officer for Canada, the U.K. and Asian refineries will be based in Sudbury.

This week, the mining company announced Ricus Grimbeek will take on the position.

"I have a true passion for sustainability and mining and I continue to dedicate myself to creating the industry of the future, which, above all, must be a safe one," he said.

"My desire is to run a business where people's safety is guaranteed — and by utilizing technology, I believe we will be able to unlock a new level of safety performance in our operations that today is hard to imagine."

Ricus worked as chief technology officer and president of mining company South 32.

Before that, he worked with BHP Billiton and Lonmin.

He's originally from South Africa and is a mining engineer with more than 30 years experience.