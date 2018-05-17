Skip to Main Content
Ricus Grimbeek named COO for Vale's Canada, U.K. and Asian refineries

Notifications

Ricus Grimbeek named COO for Vale's Canada, U.K. and Asian refineries

Vale says its new chief operating officer for Canada, the U.K. and Asian refineries will be based in Sudbury.
CBC News ·
Ricus Grimbeek is the new chief operating officer for Canada, the U.K. and Asian refineries with Vale. (Supplied/Vale)

Vale says its new chief operating officer for Canada, the U.K. and Asian refineries will be based in Sudbury.

This week, the mining company announced Ricus Grimbeek will take on the position.

"I have a true passion for sustainability and mining and I continue to dedicate myself to creating the industry of the future, which, above all, must be a safe one," he said.

"My desire is to run a business where people's safety is guaranteed — and by utilizing technology, I believe we will be able to unlock a new level of safety performance in our operations that today is hard to imagine."

Ricus worked as chief technology officer and president of mining company South 32.

Before that, he worked with BHP Billiton and Lonmin.

He's originally from South Africa and is a mining engineer with more than 30 years experience.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us