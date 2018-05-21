Two dead in collision near Kearney

Two people are dead following a single vehicle collision near Kearney, Ontario on Sunday evening.

Provincial police and emergency services were called to the incident, which involved a utility vehicle, at around 8:00 p.m.

Police say the vehicle lost control and rolled over while it was travelling on Lawson Drive.

Neither the driver or passenger of the vehicle were wearing their helmets or seatbelts at the time of the collision, according to police.

Kearney residents Mohamed Azeez, 38, and David White, 35 were pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem is scheduled for Monday.