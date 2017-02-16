The numbers don't lie, but they also don't tell the whole story.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service's "2016 Use of Force Report" reveals the number of incidents where officers used force increased over the previous year.

Officers must write a "use of force" report every time they present or use their weapon on the job.

Last year, 147 reports were submitted for 108 incidents, while in 2015, there were 129 reports and 93 incidents — an increase of 18 more reports and 15 more incidents.

Not in 'alarming numbers'

But police officials say the numbers need context. For example, if multiple officers are at one event, and they all draw their weapons, several reports would be submitted for that one incident.

"Situations that require four or more officers are typically higher risk situations," says Chief Paul Pedersen. "So that's the generality that we can pull from all of this, is we are seeing higher risk situations. But I wouldn't for a moment suggest we're in alarming numbers."

Police analyze the numbers and look at things like if the force was justified, but also what situations might be trending say Pedersen.

The number of instances where four or more officers used force increased. (Supplied/Greater Sudbury Police Service)

Another trend is an increase in weapons calls, the most common situation where officers used force in 2016.

"That is concerning that our officers are facing more precarious and challenging situations day in and day out," says Pedersen.

But again, he adds they can't make broad statements about the safety of the public, or access to firearms.

"It's very difficult to make that correlation to say because we responded to more weapons calls, that means there are more weapons there. I don't know if we can make that jump," Pedersen says. "But certainly it does speak to the types of calls and the types of dangers that our officers face."

Sudbury police officers used force the most during weapons calls in 2016. (Supplied/Greater Sudbury Police Service)

There is a word of warning from the police service.

There were a number of instances in 2016 where officers used force when the subject was actually holding a replica firearm.

"To anybody out there who thinks we can tell the difference between a toy from a real one, we can't," Pedersen says. "We respond as if somebody was pointing a firearm at us. So I would suggest there's never a right time to be carrying around replica firearms in our community."

The report notes more firearm training has been added for officers, as well as a focus on de-escalation techniques.

The report also states that "at no time was a firearm discharged resulting in an injury or death of a person."