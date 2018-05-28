CBC's Up North program was honoured over the weekend for a special show it aired last June, which focused on Indigenous issues.

Jason Turnbull is the former host of Up North, a program that airs weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on CBC Radio 1. Up North won a national Radio Television Digital News Association award for its National Aboriginal Day program held June 21, 2017. The special was hosted by former Up North host Jason Turnbull.

The show featured and celebrated the culture, music and achievements of Indigenous peoples in Ontario.

Many people across the province were featured, including Brandon Esquega, a boxer from Thunder Bay, Stacy Sauve, an artist who immortalized residential school survivors through tree carvings and Melissa Phillips, a curator with a Métis museum exhibit in Windsor.

The Peter Gzowski Award for Best Radio News Information Program (Radio: National) goes to <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSudbury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSudbury</a>: National Aboriginal Day – Up North <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RTDNA2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RTDNA2018</a> —@RTDNA_Canada

Across the country, CBC News won 51 awards at the event held on Saturday night in Toronto.

Up North airs weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on CBC Radio 1.