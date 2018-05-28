Skip to Main Content
Up North wins national RTDNA award for National Aboriginal Day program

Up North wins national RTDNA award for National Aboriginal Day program

CBC's Up North program was honoured over the weekend for a special show it aired last June, which focused on Indigenous issues.

Program held on June 21 last year, featured culture, music and achievements of Ontario's Indigenous peoples

The national RTDNA awards were handed out Saturday night in Toronto. (Supplied/RTDNA)
CBC's Up North program was honoured over the weekend for a special show it aired last June, which focused on Indigenous issues.

Up North won a national Radio Television Digital News Association award for its National Aboriginal Day program held June 21, 2017. The special was hosted by former Up North host Jason Turnbull. 
Jason Turnbull is the former host of Up North, a program that airs weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on CBC Radio 1.

The show featured and celebrated the culture, music and achievements of Indigenous peoples in Ontario.

Many people across the province were featured, including Brandon Esquega, a boxer from Thunder Bay, Stacy Sauve, an artist who immortalized residential school survivors through tree carvings and Melissa Phillips, a curator with a Métis museum exhibit in Windsor.

Across the country, CBC News won 51 awards at the event held on Saturday night in Toronto.

Up North airs weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on CBC Radio 1.

