Up North wins national RTDNA award for National Aboriginal Day program
Program held on June 21 last year, featured culture, music and achievements of Ontario's Indigenous peoples
CBC's Up North program was honoured over the weekend for a special show it aired last June, which focused on Indigenous issues.
The show featured and celebrated the culture, music and achievements of Indigenous peoples in Ontario.
Many people across the province were featured, including Brandon Esquega, a boxer from Thunder Bay, Stacy Sauve, an artist who immortalized residential school survivors through tree carvings and Melissa Phillips, a curator with a Métis museum exhibit in Windsor.
The Peter Gzowski Award for Best Radio News Information Program (Radio: National) goes to <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSudbury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSudbury</a>: National Aboriginal Day – Up North <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RTDNA2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RTDNA2018</a>—@RTDNA_Canada
Across the country, CBC News won 51 awards at the event held on Saturday night in Toronto.
Up North airs weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on CBC Radio 1.
