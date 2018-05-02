Expect more music, more murals and more up and coming artists in downtown Sudbury this summer at the fourth year of the Up Here festival.

The urban art and music festival has released the program for its latest instalment, which will be held from August 17 to 19.

Six new murals are planned for the downtown, including a three-dimensional mural from graffiti sculptor KWEST. The new works of art will join the 24 existing murals curated by the festival.

Graffiti sculptor Brian Leitch, also known as KWEST, will create a three dimensional mural like this piece pictured at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto. (Supplied)

Up Here is also continuing the Power Up Project, which saw local artists paint electrical utility boxes at last year's event.

In addition to the art program, the festival will feature over 40 emerging musical acts, including the Northern Series, which highlights northern Ontario acts like Ocean City Defender and Evan Redsky.

Headlining artists include a collaboration between electronic musician Venetian Snakes and guitarist Daniel Lanois, Polaris Prize winner Patrick Watson and R&B artist Charlotte Day Wilson.

R&B musician Charlotte Day Wilson will headline the Sunday night show of Up Here 4 at the Grand Theatre. (Supplied)

Up Here 4 also promises to continue its tradition of pop-up concerts, which festival-goers can scout out using the Up Here app.

Passports for the weekend and individual tickets are available through the festival's website.