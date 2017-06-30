Up Here, Sudbury's urban art and music festival, has announced its lineup for the August 18-20 event in downtown Sudbury.

In the lead up to this year's event, two muralists — Jarus and Mique Michelle — and 12 local artists will create 14 pieces of public art.

Artist Jarus will paint a portrait of a miner as an homage to his grandfather, who was a miner in Sudbury in the 60s and 70s. Franco-Ontarian Métis artist Michelle will create a piece inspired by her Anishinaabe roots.

Up Here also announced that it is forming a partnership with the Social Planning Council and Greater Sudbury Utilities to paint 24 electrical utility boxes in the downtown core.

Wendy Watson, the GSU's director of communications said the partnership between the utility and the festival is a "win-win."

"We get to empower youth, support the emerging local arts community, and participate in a global project that has swept cities across the globe from Brisbane to Los Angeles and Calgary," Watson said.

Early Bird passports have already sold out and regular passports are available at UpHere.com for $90. Individual tickets for concerts will go on sale June 30 at noon.

The festival will also welcome musical headliners Deerhoof, the Fleshtones, Samito, the Fevers and Dear Criminals.

For more information, visit UpHere.com.