Politicians in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, are warning that suggested United States tariffs on imported steel could cripple the industry in their city.

On Thursday, American President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a tax of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminum imports.

Though the proposal seems to be aimed largely at producers from China, it remains to be seen whether Canada would be excluded from the tariffs.

'Frankly nonsensical'

The Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie, Christian Provenzano, says such a move by the U.S. government would severely impact Algoma Steel, the border town's main employer.

But Provenzano adds the tariffs could hurt the United States just as much.

Christian Provenzano is the mayor of Sault Ste. Marie. (Twitter)

Provenzano notes that Canada and the United States each exported $6 billion of steel to the other country in 2017.

He points out that American steel imports into Canada represent 30% of the Canadian market, while Canadian steel exports into the United States represent only 6% of the American market.

"To levy this kind of tariff on Canadian steel is counter-productive, it's frankly nonsensical and it's going to have a very detrimental on our economy, it's going to have a detrimental effect on the American economy and it's going to have a detrimental effect on the American consumers," says Provenzano.

"American consumers can expect prices on products to increase in their country."

Rolled steel produced at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie waits to get picked up. (Erik White/CBC)

Provenzano says he has been in contact with executives of Algoma Steel, as well as federal, provincial and other municipal representatives.

He explains the goal is to put pressure on the U.S. government to have Canada excluded from the tariffs.

Response to 'bullying tactics'

Earlier this week, Sault Ste. Marie Progressive Conservative MPP Ross Romano was involved in heated discussions at Queen's Park regarding the Ontario government's proposed Fairness in Procurement Act.

The act, also known as Bill 194, would allow the province to place sanctions on U.S. suppliers in response to America First trade policies.

"Here you are, responding to bullying tactics south of the border by being bullies right back at them," said Romano at Queen's Park Wednesday, directing his comments at the Liberal bench.

Ross Romano is the Progressive Conservative MPP for Sault Ste. Marie. (Erik White/CBC)

In a conversation Friday afternoon with the CBC, Romano said the province should be negotiating directly with the United States rather than retaliating with its proposed bill.

"There's really only one way we can fight back immediately and that's for every political leader to reach out to political leaders south of the border and try to convey upon them how important our steel industry is to their economy south of the border," stated Romano.

Roman said the proposed U.S. tariffs hike could cause the loss of around 3,000 jobs in the Sault Ste. Marie region.