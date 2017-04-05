A unique relationship between prominent Sudbury organizations aims to put youth at the forefront of a community awareness campaign.

The United Way, the Sudbury Theatre Centre and the Sudbury Wolves are combining efforts to promote one another in interesting ways to raise awareness — and funds— for youth mental health initiatives.

United Way director Michael Cullen said the idea to join forces came from a conversation about youth mental health with Wolves' owner Dario Zulich.

"Dario often states that wolves change rivers," Cullen said. "And the United Way changes people."

"[Our] mission is to mobilize collective action for social good. That's no different than the Wolves' mission to mobilize fans, like we did during the playoff run."

We are so proud to be partnered with United Way/Centraide Sudbury and/et Nipissing Districts and Sudbury Wolves... https://t.co/kNpBCVFtnl — SudburyTheatreCentre (@SudburyTheatre) April 4, 2017

The plan is to "break down barriers between organizations" to make a significant impact in the community, Cullen said, in a place that doesn't always put youth initiatives at the forefront.

"We are creating all kinds of twisting, turning fundraising models based on this relationship," Cullen said.

"When I hear stories that [Sudbury] is going to close playgrounds in the city," Cullen said. "I can guarantee you when I bring it to Dario, that's going to be a concern."

The Sudbury Theatre Centre also joined the team. Caleb Marshall, executive artistic director of the centre, helped sing the national anthem during Thursday's hockey game at the Sudbury Arena.

In return, Wolves players and coaches are assisting in Hockey Dreams, a hockey-themed performance coming up April 20.

"Wolves are being supportive behind the scenes," Marshall said. "We're just trying to find synergies. To blend a hockey going crowd, the mission and message, and the theatre going crowd."

"I think in many ways the message will just leave [people] in an open-hearted place where they support youth more."