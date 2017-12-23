Within a few days, thousands of raw turkeys will be placed carefully in ovens across the north.

Inside many of those turkey carcasses will be a mixture of bread, onions, celery, sage and thyme.

But the debate over whether to stuff your turkey or cook it separately on the side continues.

"Safety is number one," Tammy Cheguis, a registered dietitian with the Sudbury and District Health Unit said.

"If you don't cook your stuffing to the proper internal temperature that it needs to get to, certainly it is a breeding ground for bacteria."

Cheguis says it's also really hard to control the cooking temperature inside a bird, and could result in a dry turkey if you leave it in longer to make sure the stuffing is cooked.

Tammy Cheguis is a registered dietitian at the Sudbury and District Health Unit. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

She suggests adding herbs or slices of garlic under the skin and inside the bird for added flavour. Cheguis says cooking the stuffing in a dish outside the turkey will make it easier to ensure both the stuffing and the poultry are cooked.

"Instead of guessing … you just need to buy yourself a good probe thermometer," she said.

She says stuffing should be cooked to an internal temperature of 74C or 165F and the turkey is done at 82C or 180F.

As for what type of stuffing to prepare, Cheguis describes boxed stuffing as salty.

"I actually checked out some boxed stuffings the other day in the grocery store and the sodium levels range anywhere from 410 mg for a 30 gram serving … right up to 1,200 mg," she said.

"You may have well just opened up the top of the salt shaker."