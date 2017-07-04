It wouldn't be the first time Troy Crowder came out swinging.

The former NHL-er who made his reputation by slugging it out with the league's heavyweights is turning his focus to a different type of brawling.

Crowder was acclaimed as the Progressive Conservative candidate in the Sudbury riding, and hopes to mix it up with Liberal incumbent Glenn Thibeault and NDP candidate Jamie West in the 2018 provincial election.

"Glenn's right in heart of the energy debacles that are going on," Crowder told CBC's Morning North. "He's got a lot to talk about from his part of the world. But I know people are frustrated."

Crowder said the itch to try his hand at politics had been brewing for awhile.

"[I was] just getting fed up with the way things were going," he said. "I've been friends with [Ontario PC party leader] Patrick Brown for years now, we've talked a lot of politics, and his theories and ideas about politics. Our ideas are similar."

"I've always looked at Sudbury as unlimited potential," Crowder said. "And it always seems to run on this...let's just cut some corners, let's not do this to the full way it should be done [attitude.]"

Crowder wants to get things 'back on track'

Crowder, who after leaving the NHL ran a hockey camp and ventured into some business endeavours, patenting skate equipment for players. He also coached in the Calgary Flames' system.

"I thought I'd like to get back home to Sudbury and make a difference. Time to get things back on track."

As for the rough-and-tumble world of politics, Crowder said he's counting on his experience as an NHL-er and a business owner on preparing for the fight ahead, as well being prepared for any surprises.

"There's a lot of deceit right now in politics, especially right now," he said. "But they don't have two minute penalties and five minute penalties...though I've seen a few people get ejected."

He also says his father was a positive influence — his role in human resources showed Crowder that negotiation was necessary in any battle, something which he expects will come in handy for a riding that has not voted conservative since the 1980s.

"There may be a little bit of the union stuff, a little bit of us against them, but I think people understand the Progressive Conservative government of now is a lot different than when your grandfather was a conservative," he said.

"[Brown] has got a diverse group of guys in the PC team, all really smart people."

"We're more inclusive, more about making things work in the province."

