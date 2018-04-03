Interpaving, a company contracted by the City of Greater Sudbury, barely received a passing grade on a mid-project report card issued by the city before a pedestrian was killed on site.

The City of Greater Sudbury is facing six charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of Cecile Paquette, 58.

She was killed on Elgin Street when she was run over by a grader in a construction site in 2015.

Last week, Interpaving was found guilty on one charge and was issued a $195,000 fine.

On Tuesday, Interpaving senior executive Ken Edwards testifed.

He said during the construction, the city graded the company on its traffic protection plan, adequate safety procedures, safety equipment and administration.

The grade was 54 per cent, which Edwards testified was "not acceptable on our part."

He also said no changes could be made on the site, without discussion and approval from the city first.

A city inspector is expected to testify Tuesday afternoon.