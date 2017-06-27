Confirmation of the dates for two trials involving charges against Ontario Liberals are expected today in Sudbury.
Pat Sorbara, the premier's former deputy chief of staff, and Liberal fundraiser Gerry Lougheed are facing Election Act bribery charges.
Their trials are expected to take place simultaneously this fall, setting the stage for possible verdicts just months ahead of the June 2018 election.
Sorbara and Lougheed both deny the charges which allege the pair offered a would-be candidate a job or appointment to get him to step aside in a 2015 byelection in Sudbury.
