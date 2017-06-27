Confirmation of the dates for two trials involving charges against Ontario Liberals are expected today in Sudbury.

Pat Sorbara, the premier's former deputy chief of staff, and Liberal fundraiser Gerry Lougheed are facing Election Act bribery charges.

Their trials are expected to take place simultaneously this fall, setting the stage for possible verdicts just months ahead of the June 2018 election.

Sorbara and Lougheed both deny the charges which allege the pair offered a would-be candidate a job or appointment to get him to step aside in a 2015 byelection in Sudbury.

Pat Sorbara

On Oct. 3, Patricia Sorbara took a leave of absence from her deputy chief of staff job to become the Ontario Liberal Party's CEO and 2018 campaign director. A month later she was charged with two bribery counts under the Election Act. Sorbara has resigned from her Liberal party posts. (Radio Canada)

