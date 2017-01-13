With more snowmobile trails opening for the winter season, police have a few reminders for those taking out their machines.

Sudbury Police have officers patrolling trails and intersections where the trail crosses a roadway.

The number one complaint police get about snowmobilers concerns those drivers who take their sleds on private property where no marked trail exists.

"When you're traveling somewhere where you're not supposed to be that causes concern for landowners and liability if there is any injury that occurs. That goes back to the landowner," says Sergeant Steve Russell, with the Sudbury Police Traffic Management Unit.

He adds that a property owner can revoke the use of their land at any time if they've allowed a snowmobile trail through it.

Speed is also another major complaint police get about snowmobilers.

Russell says they've had complaints about snowmobiles speeding close to ice huts, close to pedestrians on trails or near city streets.

"Speed really is one of the greatest factors in any collision. If you`re driving faster than what the snowmobile is capable of braking or steering or even your ability, someone is going to get hurt," says Russell.

He adds that excessive noise from loud snowmobiles can be a problem around residential areas.

Snowmobilers are to keep their sleds to the right when driving on a trail. Russell says that's because they may have to share the space with an oncoming machine.

"It is a lot of fun. Anybody you stop out there they really are enjoying themselves. However you have to remember five simple steps: no booze, riding to the right, always drive at a reasonable speed, using proper hand signals and ride defensively."